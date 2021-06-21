'TFM' becomes 4th most popular show in the world

There is no end to celebrations for the team of 'The Family Man 2'. The Raj and DK show recently featured on IMDb's 'Most Popular TV Shows in the World' on the enviable fourth position.

'Loki', 'Sweet Tooth' and 'Mare of Easttown' are the three shows preceding Amazon Prime Video's latest release.

Manoj Bajpayee re-shared a screenshot of the list on his 'Instagram' handle as his show's first

season ranked on the list. The critically acclaimed second season of

the show landed earlier this month. The series is ahead of 'Friends', 'Game of Thrones', 'WandaVision' and 'Breaking Bad' on the list.

'IMDb' decides its rankings based on user votes. The global rankings keep on changing from time to time. No other Indian TV show appears on the top 100 list.

Speaking to a leading news organisation, Raj and DK had spoken about season three of 'The Family Man' and where it will be heading.

"The story was always there. Not that particular scene (the last sequence) but the idea of where the show is heading was always there even as we wrote season two. As we were discussing season two, we were discussing other ideas that are going to come later. So we knew where it was heading, what world it was going to focus on and what kind of things are going into it," the directors had said.