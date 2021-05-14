'TFATWS' tops Nielsen's streaming charts

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', the second 'Disney+ MCU' series after 'WandaVision', topped Nielsen's streaming charts in the original series categories from April 12 to April 18 as per 'The Hollywood Reporter'. It beat out Amazon Prime Video's 'Them' and Netflix's 'The Circle' to achieve this feat.

855 million minutes of Falcon and Winter Soldier were viewed during the week, as opposed to Them's 670 million and The Circle's 443 million. 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', created by Malcolm Spellman and directed by Kari Skogland, turned out as the only second 'Disney+' series to claim the first spot in Nielsen's rankings.

Set after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', Falcon and Winter Soldier has Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) teaming up to deal with the anarchist group 'Flag-Smashers'.

Daniel Brühl's Baron Zemo and the new Captain America (played by Wyatt Russell) are also there to complicate the situation.

The show received a positive critical response. It scored 87 percent on 'Rotten Tomatoes'. The critical consensus read, "Packed with blockbuster action and deft character beats, Falcon and the Winter Soldier proves themselves worthy of Captain America's legacy with its globetrotting intrigue, mature social commentary and the sparky rapport between stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan."