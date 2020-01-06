Tete-a-tete with Anveshi jain

Actor Anveshi Jain, who rose to fame with ALT Balaji's Gandi Baat 2, knows the art of being in the news – sometimes for her work, while other times for the glamorous photoshoots. Looking at her wide fan following, we got in touch with the actor to find answers to few of interesting questions. Read on to know more about Anveshi.



Describe Anveshi Jain

Anveshi is a dope soul, sincere and careless at the same time. She is a workaholic

One experience that you wouldn't trade for anything in the world?

My life basically! Every day I live my dream which is an experience that I wouldn't trade for anything

What are the three things your fans don't know about you?

I am a major sweet tooth

I sometimes procrastinate too.

I hate parties. They are overrated

Who do you credit your success to?

Myself! I thank myself to not give up. I thank myself to be fearless and courageous . I thank myself to not listen to negative sounds.

What's your idea of God?

I believe in the seen. Somehow when I look at the sun and the sky, I feel I am looking at the creator. Universe is my god .

When was the first time you faced a camera?

I think it was 2013 and I shot an ad film for an optic store

What's your idea of happiness?

Happiness is a balanced combination of peace, thrill and surprises. Also, my love language is receiving gifts, so surprises really makes me happy

How is your equation with family?

I am very grateful that everyone in my family is healthy, happy and existing . Rest, life is progressing well and so is their faith in my career choices

What's the one thing you would probably never do in your acting career?

Exposed sex scenes or any kind of settlements. Basically, I won't do anything that doesn't sit well with my ethos and integrity.

What is you every day routine like?

My life pretty much looks like this (when I'm not shooting)

7 aa – Meditation

7:40 am– Riyaaz

9 am – GYM

11 am– 7 pm– Work,

meetings, auditions, look tests

9 pm – Gratitude journal

10 pm– Reading

(Image taken from IWM Buzz)