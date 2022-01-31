Tejasswi wins 'Bigg Boss' season 15

On January 29, TV star Tejasswi Prakash beat actor-model Pratik Sehajpal to emerge as the winner of the reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 15.

Prakash, known for starring on 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur', took home the 'Bigg Boss' trophy along with Rs 40 lakh cash prize.

The winner was announced by the show's host, superstar Salman Khan.

Sehajpal was the first runner up, while Prakash's actor-boyfriend Karan Kundra finished third.

Shamita Shetty finished fourth while choreographer Nishant Bhat opted out of the finale race and took home Rs 10 lakh, finishing on the fifth spot.

Prakash entered the show as a title favourite, courtesy of her popularity as a TV star.

The 28-year-old actor was known for displaying her competitive and fierce side. During the show, Prakash fell in love with Kundra and the couple became a fan favourite.

Sehajpal, who was one of the finalists on 'Bigg Boss OTT' last year, also remained popular throughout the show.

The grand finale saw Bollywood star Deepika Padukone promote her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' along with co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

The finale was also attended by former Bigg Boss winners.