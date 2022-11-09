Ted Sarandos calls 'The Crown' a crown jewel

The cast and crew of 'The Crown' were joined by 'Netflix' head Ted Sarandos in London for the show's season five premiere.

Before the screening started, Ted Sarandos took to the stage at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in central London to introduce the new season. During his speech, Sarandos called the series the 'crown jewel' in Netflix's original series catalogue, reported 'Variety'.

"This really has been and continues to be the highlight of my personal and professional life. I'm incredibly in awe of Peter Morgan's vision and his writing. I am incredibly grateful for your friendship. Peter, thank you so much," said Sarandos.

Ted also took the opportunity to remind the audience that the show is a 'dramatisation' of the Royal Family's life. There has been much debate in the UK about how much of the show is fictionalised and whether it should carry a disclaimer so as not to confuse audiences, with actor Judi Dench even accusing the series of 'crude sensationalism' in an open letter to 'The Times'.

Jonny Lee Miller, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville were also in attendance, who joined Morgan on stage despite being right in the

Miller plays former British Prime Minister John Major in the latest season of the 'Netflix' show, which launched on November 9, while West plays Prince Charles, Debicki is Princess Diana and Manville plays the Queen's sister Princess Margaret.

"In the end, this is the story of Queen Elizabeth. This is the story of the Royal Family - told in dramatised stories. Some are very memorable and some forgotten," said Sarandos.