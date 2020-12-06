Teaser of 'Paurashpur' appears way too tacky

The teaser of 'AltBalaji' and 'ZEE5' new series 'Paurashpur' came out recently. The show is set in the titular kingdom ruled by Raja Bhadrapratap Singh, played by Annu Kapoor.

Shilpa Shinde plays the role of Queen Meerawati. Milind Soman's character, which is a transgender, seems to wish that the king would stop discriminating between men and women. The series will also feature Shaheer Sheikh, Anant Joshi, Poulami Das and Sahil Salathia.

Moreover, the teaser of 'Paurashpur' shows oodles of sex and the teaser knows very well that it would be its biggest draw. The plot might claim that the new show endorses ending misogyny and sexism, as loads of nearly naked female bodies on display say otherwise.

With its stylised visuals, the makers thought that they were shooting classic erotic scenes. However, they did not quite succeed. Judging purely by the teaser may be a tad unfair, but 'Paurashpur' feels a little sleazy. Also with its colour scheme, moody tone, costumes and quite lavish sets, the series seems needlessly exoticised for Indian audiences.

Sachindra Vats is the director of 'Paurashpur' and its trailer will come out on December 8.