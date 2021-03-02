Taylor takes a jibe at 'Netflix' for using 'deeply sexist joke'

Los Angeles: 'Grammy' winner Taylor Swift lashed out at the streaming giant 'Netflix' after the series 'Ginny and Georgia' took a tasteless jibe at the pop singer's dating history.

The singer shared a screenshot of the dialogue that read, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift" on 'Twitter'.

"Hey 'Ginny and Georgia', 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hardworking women by defining this useless work as funny," Swift wrote in the caption.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter, whose documentary 'Miss Americana' premiered on the streamer in 2020, directly addressed 'Netflix' for its apparent hypocrisy.

"Also 'Netflix', after 'Miss Americana', this outfit does not look cute on you. Happy Women's History month I guess," she added.

Swift is known for sharing her dating life moments with her songs that often present an insight into her relationships.

She had been dating British actor Joe Alwyn for over four years.