Taylor releases re-recorded 'Red' album

After months of teasing, Taylor Swift finally dropped the 'Red (Taylor's Version)' album which is her second re-recorded album after 'Fearless'. Fans had been waiting for the 'Red' album to release soon, given that it consists of epic gems, including the 10-minute track 'All Too Well'. Swift thanked her fans for 'emboldening' her to revisit her work.

Taylor took to 'Instagram' to share a post addressed to her fans as she spoke about the work she put in to re-work and present the 'Red' album again.

Thanking fans for being her strength through this journey, Swift wrote, "Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you had not emboldened me. 'Red' is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Tonight, we begin again. 'Red' (my version) is out now."

'Red (Taylor's Version)' consists of some big surprises including songs

that the singer collaborated for with artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton. The 31-year-old singer is also set to release her self-directed short film for her 10-minute song 'All Too Well', which will be released on 'YouTube'. The short film stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.

Touted to be one of Swift's biggest albums, 'Red (Taylor's Version)' consists of all 30 tracks that were meant to be on the 2012 version of her album. Nine songs on the re-recorded album are from the 'Vault'.