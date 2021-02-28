Taylor calls off 'Lover Fest' events

Los Angeles: Pop star Taylor Swift officially cancelled every tour date of her pending 'Lover Fest' musical events due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer-songwriter had a few shows planned for summer 2020 in support of her 2019 album 'Lover', but she had to postpone the events to June and August this year.

"This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone's plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like shortly. I'm so disappointed that I will not be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and cannot wait till we can all safely be at shows together again," wrote the singer.

Refunds had been made available to fans since the 31-year-old singer announced the postponement in 2020.