Tara always wanted to play a grey character

Tara Sutaria was recently seen in 'Tadap' with Ahan Shetty. The Milan Luthria directorial has performed well at the box office. The Bollywood actor is all excited with the response her performance has been getting from the fans.

She played the role of Ramisa in the film.

"'Tadap' has made me a stronger person and actor and the whole experience has taught me that taking risks and choosing something different and unusual is a good thing. Ramisa as a character is so unique and special to me as it challenged me to step out of my comfort zone and do things differently. It is so encouraging and overwhelming to see the audiences' positive reaction to Ramisa and 'Tadap'. I believe it is important to show the many sides and shades to a woman that I feel we perhaps have not explored as much as we should have. While it can be fun to play generic and run-of-the-mill characters it is also very important to be real enough honestly depict what being a woman is about. And that means incorporating the good, the bad and the ugly too," shared Sutaria about her experience of playing Ramisa.

Tara further added that playing a grey character like Ramisa was always on her list.

"Playing a grey character like that of Ramisa has always been on my list and I'm so glad I got to perform a complex woman at an early stage in my career. I am so glad I got to play a role like this in such an unusual story and I'm grateful to Milan Sir for trusting me with it," she said.

On the work front, she will be soon seen in 'Heropanti 2' opposite Tiger Shroff and 'Ek Villian Returns' alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor.