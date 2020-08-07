Tara, Aadar make their relationship official

Tara Sutaria might be just two movies old in the industry, but she has certainly aced the art of making the headlines. Ever since the young starlet has made her debut with 'Student of The Year 2', she has been the talk of the town, be it for her acting prowess, cute looks or her fashion sense. Interestingly, her personal life has also been grabbing a lot of eyeballs post her Bollywood debut. The actor is said to be dating Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain for quite some time now and they are going strong with their love affair.

Their adorable chemistry and frequent appearances have always managed to make the heads turn. Even though reports about their love affair were doing the rounds for a while, neither Tara nor Aadar had made their relationship official. But the couple has thrown the caution to the wind now as they have confessed their love for each other publicly. This happened after Tara shared a beautiful post on Aadar's birthday on August 5 and captioned it, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy birthday Aadar Jain."

While the birthday boy was overwhelmed with the actor's gesture, he went on to confess his love for the lady on social media and commented "I love you" followed by a heart emoticon. Soon, the 'Marjaavaan' actor replied and showered love on her man. Interestingly, Tara, who has been often spotted accompanying Aadar on family events, was seen attending Kapoor's family lunch on Raksha Bandhan this year. Talking about the work front, Tara, will now be seen in Milan Luthria's upcoming directorial 'Tadap' opposite Ahan Shetty.