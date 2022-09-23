Tanushree Dutta says attempts were made to kill her

Tanushree Dutta became the face of the 'MeToo' movement in India four years ago and has been vocal about her ordeal. In a recent interview, she said multiple attempts were made to take her life after she went public with her story. Earlier, she had said that if anything were to happen to her, actor Nana Patekar, his legal team and 'Bollywood Mafia friends' would be responsible.

It all began when Tanushree alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her during the shooting of a song for the 2008 film 'Horn Ok Pleasss'. Nana had denied the allegations. Earlier this year, the 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' star said that she was being harassed. However, she won't resort to suicide.

During a recent interview, Dutta claimed that during her time in Ujjain, the brakes of her car tampered with a couple of times. She told a popular radio channel, "I met with an accident and it was a very bad accident. I was just short of breaking some bones. It set me back for a couple of months and it took me time to heal from those injuries as there was a lot of blood loss."

The actor thinks that once someone tried to poison her as well.

"There was a maid, who was, in my words, planted in my house and I just progressively fell sick. Now, I suspect that something was being mixed in my water," she added.

Tanushree came back to India in 2020 after the #MeToo movement. Earlier, she said that while she is trying to make a comeback in the industry, people are advised to not work with her. She wrote on social media, "I am trying to resurrect my career and people are interested in working with me, despite the image that these Bollywood mafias have portrayed as being difficult. I am getting offers for films as well as web projects and I signed some also but have noticed none materialise. All of a sudden, the producers or director go in incognito mode or sponsors drop."

"I came back in 2020 and I have lost count of how many times this has happened to me. People just get one message 'it is advisable not to work with her'," she added.