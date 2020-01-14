Tanhaji vs Chhapaak: A Congress versus BJP 'tax free' game

New Delhi: "UP govt has made Tanha ji movie tax free. Actor Ajay Devgan has thanked Yogi ji for this. #ThankYouYOGIji," declared Department of Silk and Textile, Uttar Pradesh, on its official twitter handle. The announcement comes after the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapak was made tax free in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan a couple of days ago.

There is a pattern here. Ajay Devgan's Tanhaji is being tax-exempted where there is a BJP government while Chhapak has been made tax free in the Congress states.

If one observes pattern closely, one will find that these movies have been declared tax free not because of the subject or merit but what political stand the actors or filmmakers may have taken on issues like Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the JNU violence.

Ajay, who essays the title role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", had tweeted on January 10: "I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge.I appeal to everyone – let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly. #JNUViolence"

According to reports, Ajay's tweet was seen as his stand on Deepika's JNU visit, which many felt was planned in haste. During her visit, the Chhapaak leading lady stood silently in solidarity of JNU students, causing a political storm over the film. Thus both actors made their stand clear on CAA as well as the JNU violence. Tanhaji has grossed Rs 75.68 crore at domestic box-office so far, while figures for Chhapaak stand at Rs 21.37 crore.