Tanhaji is grand and educative
Mumbai: Actor-producer Ajay Devgn says starting from his 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, he wants to focus on stories which are not only entertaining but also informative.
The Om Raut-directed movie, set in the 17th century, is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
"Apart from the film being grand and carrying a message, it is also educative, it is informative. It is an interesting story to watch and such combination is rare.
"Besides the storyline, I am always inclined to create new things like when I wanted to make this film we worked on 3D and technology in a way that it should look new. Visually we are very happy with the film," Ajay told in an interview.
The 50-year-old actor added that with
the movie he hopes to makes the audiences aware about the unnamed heroes of Indian history.
