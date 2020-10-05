Tamannaah tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who resumed work recently, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She was quarantined at a private medical facility in Hyderabad, seeking expert treatment for a couple of days, and is now discharged after the successful completion of the treatment.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to social media to give a health update to fans and followers. "Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well!"

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in 'Bole Chudiyan' which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kabir Duhan Singh. 'Bole Chudiyan' is directed by Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui.