Taking vanity seriously a part of actor's job
Mumbai: Kunal Kemmu's act as a sadistic cop in Malang has become a talking point among Bollywood buffs. If the actor acquired a brawny look with understated sinister edge for the role, he says he builds his body and look based on the requirement of the role.
"As an actor, I have to cater to the need, if the need is to look fit on-screen, I will do that. Yes, I understand that these days, everyone is trying to build their bodies a" six-pack abs and so on a" but we also have to understand that our
audience gets inspired by actors, how they look, their body, clothes, and hairstyle. That is why we take vanity seriously, because it is part of our job," told Kunal.
Citing the example of his character Michael Rodriguez in Malang, the actor said: "He is a cop, he has a lifestyle, he has a personality. Mohit told me that he wants to see Michael in a certain way. So, as an actor it is important to look the part. Tomorrow if I play a character that demands a lanky look, I will work on that too. Vanity is the need of the hour but it cannot supersede the character I portray in a film."
"Malang" released on February 7has received good reviews. "I am thankful. I think people are kind to notice my performance," he said.
