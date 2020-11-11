Tahir to start shooting for 'Looop Lapeta'

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin started his preparations for his new film 'Looop Lapeta'. He described the film as a romantic heist with a twist.

"I'm so excited that we are finally going on the floor with 'Looop Lapeta'. It is a romantic heist with a twist and will be super fun to do. During lockdown, I was sure I wanted to remain in touch with the material and so the production would send me evolving drafts of the script," said Tahir.

Talking about if it is more challenging for actors to get into character because one would primarily be doing readings over video calling platforms amid the pandemic, he said: " 'Zoom' readings were a bridge to stay connected to your work. In no way can they replace being in the room feeding off your co-actors' energy but they helped me remain connected to the pre-production process of 'Looop Lapeta'." The upcoming film, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, is all about the chemistry of the lead pair. He spoke about how Taapsee and he are preparing.

"A lot of the chemistry one sees on screen comes from how one plays off the other actor. Having Taapsee as a co-star elevates this process and I'm certain will lead to cracking chemistry. I'm so looking forward to pairing up for a romantic lead opposite her. Keeping in mind all safety protocols, we have started our face to face readings this week," concluded the Bollywood actor.