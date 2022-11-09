Tabu, Kareena & Kriti come together for 'The Crew'

Actors Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon have ruled the hearts of audiences through their powerful performances and enigmatic screen presence. Brace yourselves, for the first time, the three beauties are coming together on the big screen for a witty, comic caper, titled 'The Crew'.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, who had earlier made the Kunal Kemmu-starrer 'Lootcase', this comic entertainer is produced by the super-hit producer duo of 'Veere Di Wedding' - Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor - who reunite to bring to the audiences a cocktail of drama and comedy.

According to the makers, 'The Crew' will be an 'absolute laugh riot', set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. 'The Crew' is a rib-tickling comedy of errors and mishaps.

"After the success of 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Balaji Motion Pictures' is happy to collaborate on another film with the amazing Rhea Kapoor. Tabu, Kriti and Kareena are a perfect ensemble for 'The Crew' and the film is super entertaining yet funny at the same time. I can't wait to bring this story to the big screen," said Ektaa.

For Kareena, 'Veere Di Wedding' holds a special place in her heart. Her character, Kalindi, in the 2018 female buddy film was quite appreciated. So, when Rhea approached the 'Jab We Met' actor with a new role in 'The Crew', she showed interest. "Working with Rhea and Ektaa on 'Veere Di Wedding' was an incredible journey. When Rhea came to me with her new project 'The Crew', I was quite intrigued. This also means I get to share screen space with two stellar actors, Tabu and Kriti. I am looking forward to starting this project and can't wait to bring this trifecta into the fold," said Kareena.

Tabu, who recently celebrated her 52nd birthday, believes 'The Crew' would be a rollercoaster ride. "I'm excited to be working on this film with two gorgeous and talented women - Kareena and Kriti and two more women of passion - Rhea and Ekta," said the 'Drishyam' actor.

For Rhea, bringing the three talented actors, who are at the top of their game, is a dream come true. "I am excited, determined and nervous and can't wait for the shoot to begin. Also, this is the second time I am collaborating with Ektaa after 'Veere Di Wedding' and it means the world to me to have her support throughout," said Rhea, Sonam's sister.

Kriti always wanted to do an all-girl film and she is a fan of Kareena. "I am very thrilled to work with two powerhouses of talent. I've always admired and looked up to them and their work," she said.

The film is set to go on floors in February 2023.