Tabu is not ready to shoot for 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2'

Anees Bazmee's directorial 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' has been put on hold indefinitely, as one of the film's leading ladies Tabu refused to shoot

until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

"A major schedule of 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' in Jaipur was shut down in March 2020 and the unit had to disperse hastily amidst the COVID-19 pandemic scare. After the lockdown ended, director Anees Bazmee informed the cast and crew that the shooting would resume. But Tabu, who plays a major part in the film, refused to return. She said that she was not feeling secure or safe shooting while the pandemic prevailed. The producers were left with no choice but to postpone shooting indefinitely," stated a source.

According to the source, director Anees Bazmee will not replace Tabu for another actor, even it means to wait.

'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' will also star Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.