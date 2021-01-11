Tabla maestro glorified with prestigious 'Sarvottam Samman'

The Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers' prestigious honour 'Sarvottam Samman' was presented to Pandit Anindo Chattopadhyay at the 'Behala Classical Festival' on January 9, 2021. The event was graced by MP Mala Roy, star percussionist Bickram Ghosh and Pandit Kushal Das.



'Sarvottam Samman' was instituted by Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers to honour the living legends, who have excelled in their spheres of life and have risen to great heights, thus inspiring younger generations to rise and shine.

Pandit Birju Maharaj, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Begum Parveen Sultana, Pandit Viswa Mohan Bhatt and Violin virtuoso L Subramaniam were some of the recipients in previous years.

"This honour is really very special for me because it is being presented in my beloved Kolkata, the cultural capital of India and a city that has given me so much and I take this opportunity to thank Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers for making it happen," said Pandit Anindo.

Mala Roy said, "I also take this opportunity to congratulate Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers for such commendable initiatives."

"I feel privileged to present this honour to a very accomplished artist who has strong roots in a Gharana of classical Indian music and has made an indelible mark in the genre with his signature style," said Bickram Ghosh, while Pandit Kushal Das happily nodded in approval.

Rupak Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers commented, "We have always taken our pursuit of excellence beyond the four walls of the jewellery showrooms and through various initiatives, we have celebrated all the glitter and glow in our society. 'Sarvottam Samman' has always been very special for us because, with the felicitation of solitaires like Pandit Anindo Chattopadhyay, we feel blessed by the glow of their knowledge, experience and presence".