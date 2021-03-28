Taapsee's 'Thappad' wins 'Best Film' trophy

The 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 was a star-studded affair held in 'Filmcity', Goregaon, Mumbai. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that got everything to a halt, the Bollywood stars made sure to make this evening a memorable one as the winners took home the trophy for their hard work.

The award ceremony was hosted by actors Rajkummar Rao and Riteish Deshmukh.

While Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad' won the 'Best film' award, the film's lead actor Taapsee Pannu took home the trophy for the 'Best Actor in Leading Role (Female)'.

Taapsee took to her social media handle to share a special video post, wherein she wrote that her film 'Thappad' keeps leaving memories to cherish. The video showed her hugging director Anubhav Sinha before making her way to the stage.

"Kyunki ek tukda dhoop ka andar andar namm sa hai. 'Thappad' keeps leaving memories to cherish," she captioned the video.

One special moment got everyone teary-eyed when late actor Irrfan Khan was awarded for his marvelous performance in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was also honoured with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' and his son Babil accepted both the awards on his father's behalf.

An emotional Babil was spotted having a chat with seasoned actor Jaideep Ahlawat. The late actor's son later took to his 'Instagram' handle to share how it felt to collect his father's awards at the prestigious event.

"I just wanted to share with you all that I attended the Filmfare Awards and seven journalists asked me if I was high just because of the shape of my eyes. Well done guys. It was great inquisitive research that you have conducted because I have been pure natural since I left university. You did a good job. You made me feel so nice by telling me that my natural face looked like I was high. Thank you so much for that. I will use that look and make millions in Bollywood," read his post.

Farah Khan took to 'Instagram' and revealed that she won an award for 'Best Choreography' for the title song of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara'. She shared a photo of herself with the trophy and penned an emotional note.

"This one is special as it is my seventh Filmfare Award for 'Dil Bechara' and my only song with Sushant Singh Rajput who turned my good choreography into an exceptional song with his ease. I have bittersweet feelings while accepting this today. Thank you my bhai Mukesh. I thought I'm doing you a favour but clearly, it was the opposite," her postread.

WINNERS OF 66th FILMFARE AWARDS

Best Film - Thappad



Best Director - Om Raut for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Irrfan Khan for 'Angrezi Medium'

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Taapsee Pannu for 'Thappad'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) - Saif Ali Khan for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) - Farrukh Jaffer for 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Best Debut Female - Alaya F for 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Best Debut Director - Rajesh Krishnan for 'Lootcase'

Best Music Album – Pritam for 'Ludo'

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Raghav Chaitanya for 'Ek Tukda Dhoop' (Thappad)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Asees Kaur for title track (Malang)

Best Film (Critics) - Eeb Allay Ooo!

Best Actor (Critics) Male - Amitabh Bachchan for 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Best Actor (Critics) Female - Tillotama Shome for 'Sir'

SPECIAL AWARDS

RD Burman Award - Gulzaar

Lifetime Achievement Award - Irrfan Khan

WRITING AWARDS

Best Screenplay - Rohena Gera (Sir)

Best Dialogue - Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Story – Thappad

TECHNICAL AWARDS

Best Production Design - Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing - Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Choreography - Farah Khan for title track (Dil Bechara)

Best Sound Design - Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best Cinematography - Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Action - Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Background Score - Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best Costume Design - Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best VFX - Prasad Sutar (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)