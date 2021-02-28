Taapsee reunites with Anurag for 'Dobaaraa'

Taapsee Pannu is excited to reunite with Pavail Gulati, who worked with her in 'Thappad', for their upcoming movie 'Dobaaraa'.

"It is my last of the 'Dobaaraa' series because some collaboration deserves to be repeated. Since this man had some unfinished business in 'Thappad', so this is a chance to mend his mistake. Today exactly after one year of 'Thappad', I can only hope Pavail does not lose the woman. P.S. Let us see in which parallel universe we were meant to be," she captioned her post.

'Dobaaraa' is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor's 'Cult Movies' and Sunir Khetarpal's 'Athena'.

"Our vision with 'Dobaaraa' is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience and I am very excited about it. This will be my third collaboration with Taapsee and this time the attempt is to bring an interesting new take on thrillers," said Kashyap.

Taapsee also said, "This is going to be a one-of-its-kind thriller. I have been very lucky with the thriller genre in my career so far and I always look forward to pushing the envelope under this genre. This is going to be unique more so because it's got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta Kapoor will be backing it."

"It is my second collaboration with Anurag after 'Manmarziyaan' and Sunir Kheterpal after 'Badla', so I know expectations are riding on this. Also, it is the first time I am working with a superwoman like Ekta, so it is going to be a memorable experience for sure," she added.