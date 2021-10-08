Taapsee is upset about gender testing in sports

Ever since Taapsee Pannu's 'Rashmi Rocket' was announced, fans have been curious about the subject of the film. After watching the trailer of the film, many have come to know that there exists a problem like gender-testing in sports. This has been happening for a long time now but not many were aware of this including Taapsee, who revealed being shocked after learning this.

The Bollywood actor admitted that as most of the population, even she was not aware of how the practice hinders many female athletes until the project came her way.

According to reports of leading daily, Taapsee said, "As someone who loves sports, I was shocked that I did not know about this. So, I started my research parallel to what Aniruddha Guha [writer] was doing for the screenplay. Shockingly, a woman is asked to prove her womanhood to pursue her profession. It is bizarre that there are rules that will determine whether she is a woman enough or not. The more I learned about it, the more motivated I was to do this film."

The subject of gender testing came into the Indian mainstream after 2014 when Dutee Chand was dropped from the Commonwealth Games contingent. Reportedly, the reason cited was her hyperandrogenism that made her ineligible to compete as a female athlete.

When Taapsee was asked if 'Rashmi Rocket' is based on this athlete, she replied that there are so many Indian athletes who have gone through this. But Dutee was the only one who dared to fight back. Taapsee further revealed that the film has different plot points in the film, which have been inspired by different athletes.