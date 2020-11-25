Taapsee hits back at troll after being called 'faltu heroine'

Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly among the most talented and popular actors in Bollywood and has a massive following on social media. Being famous has its pros and cons. While celebrities are always at the receiving end of their fans' love and praises, they are also often subjected to social media trolling and online abuse. Not one to let online trolling

pull her down, so Taapsee Pannu decided to share some screenshots of abusive messages and hit back with befitting replies.

The 'Badla' star, who took to her 'Instagram Stories', shared two screenshots of the abusive texts that she received by the same social media user. The messages were downright crass and vulgar and the user also called her 'faltu heroine' and further said that she cannot act in films.

"Tujhe acting aati to nhi utha utha ke movie karti hai," read the DM sent by the troll, to which Taapsee replied with, "Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine standard. But aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye." She also tagged the social media user on her 'Instagram Stories'.