Taapsee claps back at Kangana Ranaut

Taapsee Pannu has opened up about Kangana Ranaut's recent statements about the Thappad star. For the unversed, Kangana appeared on a TV channel where she spoke about nepotism, Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death and more. During the conversation, the actor called Taapsee a 'B grade actress'. The Queen actress asked Taapsee and Swara Bhaskar, "If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism."

Taapsee Pannu first took to Twitter and reacted to the statement with a dash of wit. She wrote, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na." However, the actor did not mince her words when she spoke to a leading paper about it. The actress said she has never mentioned she loves Karan. "I never mentioned anywhere I like Karan Johar or anyone she alleges, but I have never said I hate them either. So, the fact that you don't hate someone she hates, is equivalent to 'you like that person and you suck up to that person'? I don't even know him behind formal 'hi, hello, thank you'. How is this even logical?" Taapsee asked.

"I am not going to give into this negativity and hatred because this limits my growth as a human being. Kangana has the right to have an opinion and so do I. And just because my opinion doesn't match hers, doesn't make me inferior," she said. She addressed the question about "why don't you get work" and pointed out that she has at least four releases per year in the past three years and she has five projects in line.