Taapsee announces first production venture 'Blurr'

Mumbai: On July 15, Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu announced her maiden production feature film 'Blurr', which is to be made under her banner 'Outsiders Films'.

Billed as an 'edge-of-the-seat thriller', 'Blurr' will be directed by Ajay Bahl, known for films like 'BA Pass' and 'Section 375'.

Pannu, who made the film announcement on 'Twitter', said she has backed the project along with ''Zee Studios' and 'Echelon Productions'.

"Here is the first one of the slate. The chill to match the thrill - 'Blurr'! 'Zee Studios', 'Outsiders Films' and 'Echelon Productions' come together for an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Directed by Ajay Bahl," she tweeted.

Ajay has co-written the story of 'Blurr' with Pawan Sony. Param Gill and Kabir Lal are credited as co-producers.

Taapsee, known for her critically-praised performances in Hindi films such as 'Pink', 'Mulk', 'Manmarziyaan' and 'Thappad', has teamed with producer Pranjal Khandhdiya to start 'Outsiders Films'.

In an interview with a leading news organisation, the 33-year-old actor said the decision to foray

into film production was organic.

"I have been very sure that direction is not my cup of tea. Production was something I thought I could pull off. Being an actor, I love to act but I could not divert my attention and focus to something else when I am on a set," she had admitted.

Pannu added, "So the day when I have a partner who could handle the groundwork, while I concentrate on my acting job, is when I would partner with and then start production. That is when Pranjal came in."

Pannu said she is excited about expanding her horizons as a producer.

"I did not think twice when Pranjal asked me if I would like to partner with him and there onwards, I have really never been stressed about the practicality of things and happily jumped into this new tag of being a producer," she revealed.

The actor said she started the production house with the intent to champion projects she strongly believes in.

"One thing Pranjal and I have maintained is that I will only produce the kind of films I will be a part of. This does not mean I have to be part of every film I produce. It means the kind of films I will produce are the ones that people know me for as an actor. That continuity and consistency will be there because I cannot greenlight a film unless I believe I am an audience to it," she said.

The Delhi-born actor also said 'Outsiders Films' is an apt name for her production house.