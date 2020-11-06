'Swet Patharer Thala' now available in English

New Delhi: Noted Bengali writer Bani Basu's 1990 novel 'Swet Patharer Thala' (A Plate of White Marble), made into an award-winning film starring Aparna Sen, is now available in an English version. Regarded as a classic Bengali literature, the novel is one of the early texts to have talked about the agony, struggle and liberation of the oriental woman.

'A Plate of White Marble' tells the tale of the 'new woman' of an era that just witnessed the independence of a nation. The protagonist (Bandana), who grieves over her husband Abhijit Bhattacharya's early death eventually stops confirming to the social connotation and ideals of widowhood, in a bid to save her son Abhirup.

Abhirup cannot tolerate her mother in the attire of a widow.

She dares to begin her life afresh in every possible sense, thanks to her uncle. But naturally, the road proves to be full of thorns as she gradually faces ridicule from many quarters of society. She leaves for her parental home with Abhirup and manages a job with the help of her husband's friend. Abhirup learns painting from an artist named Sudipto Sarkar. One day she meets him. Sudipto gradually proves to be the only person to get the pulse of a dying Bandana. At last, she leaves the concrete safe walls only to work for a far greater reason. She joins an orphanage project and thus liberates herself at last.