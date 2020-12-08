Sweeya Santipitaks delivers speech on 'National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand'

On December 5, 2020, Sweeya Santipitaks, the Consul-General of Thailand delivered remarks from Kolkata, where she addressed Indians and international audience in West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the occasion of the 'National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand', the Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and Thailand's Father's Day during the 'Thai National Day' online programme broadcast via the Royal Thai Consulate-General's 'Facebook' page.



In her speech, the Consul-General of Thailand highlighted His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, Rama IX and other members of the Thai Royal Family's contribution to the betterment of Thai people's livelihoods.

To internationally recognise His Majesty's work on soil development and counter-desertification, the 'United Nations General Assembly' and the 'Food and Agriculture Organisation' (FAO) declared December 5 of every year as the 'World Soil Day'.

The Consul-General further elaborated the contribution of the Thai Royal Family, particularly in the fields of public health, which proves especially relevant today in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Under the reign of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, Rama X, the legacy of His Majesty the king father is being preserved and perpetuated.

In 2019 and 2020, His Majesty donated medical equipment and supplies throughout Thailand. 'Siam Bioscience', a biopharmaceutical company created in 2009 under the auspices of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, also signed an agreement to partner with UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company 'AstraZeneca' to produce and supply potential COVID-19 vaccine 'AZD1222', developed by the University of Oxford, UK, for Thailand and Southeast Asian countries.