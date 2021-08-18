Swara slammed for comparing Taliban with Hindutva

In her latest 'Twitter' post, 'Veere Di Wedding' star Swara Bhasker recently expressed her thoughts on the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan, which did not go down well with netizens.

She wrote, "We cannot be okay with Hindutva terror and be all shocked and devastated at Taliban terror. We cannot be chill with Taliban terror and then be all indignant about Hindutva terror! Our humanitarian and ethical values should not be based on the identity of the oppressor or oppressed."

Reacting to her tweet, netizens are trending #ArrestSwaraBhasker on 'Twitter', slamming her for drawing parallels between Taliban and Hindutva.

"She is insulting and abusing my religion and this is hurting the religious sentiments of many Hindus. I request Mumbai Police to arrest her for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus," wrote one 'Twitter' user.

Another user wrote, "Swara Bhasker, you are openly tweeting against my religion without any consequences. It means that Hindutva is not terror. Had it been a terror, then next moment you would have seen 'sar tan se juda' posters against you. Have some shame." "The fact that you are in Hindu majority country and speaking against it and still getting away and living your extravagant life is proof that there is no such thing as Hindu terror," tweeted a user.