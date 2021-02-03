Swara, Richa and others hail Rihanna's tweet

After singer and pop icon Rihanna's tweet of her extending support to the ongoing farmer protests in India went viral, Bollywood celebrities and personalities lauded her supportive tweet.

"Why are we not talking about this," read the singer's tweet.

Richa Chadha, who often speaks up on various issues, had been following the farmers' protest too. She also re-tweeted Rihanna's tweet on the ongoing movement and hailed it. She shared a heart emoticon along with other emojis to laud the pop star.

On the other hand, Swara also expressed surprise using emoticons on Rihanna's tweet. She also used folded hand emojis to thank the pop star for sharing her stance on the movement.

Not just this, Shruti Seth also quoted Rihanna's tweet on social media and wrote, "I guess we are now!"

"Love love love you girl," tweeted Farah Khan Ali, who also lauded Rihanna and expressed her admiration for her.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who took to his 'Instagram Stories', shared a lovely snap of Rihanna. He also showed his gratitude and hyped her up by playing her song 'Run This Town' in the background of his 'Instagram Story'.

He also took to his 'Twitter' and shared a Punjabi proverb that read, "Jaat di kohr kirli, shateeriyan Nu Jaffe (Your status in life is rather insignificant, but you know how to talk big)."

Many other international celebrities such as 'Dance with You' singer Jay

Sean, talk host Lilly Singh, vlogger Amanda Cerny and environmental activist

Greta Thunberg had also hailed Rihanna's tweet.

However, 'Manikarnika' star Kangana Ranaut criticised Rihanna and wrote, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA. Sit down you fool. We are not selling our nation like you dummies."