Rhea harassed Sushant: Ankita

In a new development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was interrogated by the Bihar Police, during which she revealed details of the conversation she had with the late actor.

Ankita said that during the release of her film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' in 2019, Sushant had a long chat with her in which he opened up about his relationship with actor Rhea Chakraborty. She said that the late actor had wished her for the release of her debut film and during their talks, he got very emotional. According to sources, he told Ankita that he is "quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him".

The sources also said that the 'Pavitra Rishta' actor went to Patna twice after the death of Sushant. At the same time, she met Shweta Singh Kirti. Ankita had shown these chats with Sushant to his sister at the time.

Proof of the chats between Ankita and Sushant was shared by the former with Bihar Police along with other things they talked about in regards to Rhea. For the uninformed, both had dated for six long years between 2010 and 2016. They fell in love on the sets of their popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'.

Sushant's case took a turn on recently as his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna. The 'Kai Po Che' star's father accused Rhea of abetment to suicide, exploiting the actor financially and keeping him away from his family. Charges have also been registered against Rhea's family, including brother Showikk and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi.