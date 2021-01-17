Swara condemns threats against Richa

Swara Bhasker called out against the threats that were issued against 'Fukrey' star Richa Chadha for her portrayal of a Dalit woman in her upcoming film 'Madam Chief Minister'. The latter had recently apologised for a now-retracted poster, which featured her holding a broom in her hand.

"This is absolutely shameful and to be condemned in no uncertain terms. You can have ideological issues and problems with a film but this is criminal intimidation and incitement to violence. Ambedkarites, Dalit feminists and just sane people, so stand up and call this out," wrote the 'Veere Di Wedding' star.

Richa is seen playing an aspiring politician, who works for the backward castes and women in a largely patriarchal society. However, she received backlash

over a poster and the makers too were criticised for not choosing a Dalit actor for the role.