Swara Bhasker to adopt a child

Actor Swara Bhasker is all set to welcome a child in her life through adoption. The actor has been involving herself in care of orphaned children, and is also championing the campaign to raise awareness about the orphan crisis in India.

Through this journey, now she has also decided to try and adopt a child and has registered as a 'Prospective Adoptive Parent' (PAP) with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), and is on the waiting list now to adopt a child.

On her wish to adopt a child, Swara said in a statement, "I've always wanted a family and children. I realised that adoption was a way to marry both these things. Luckily in India, the State allows single women to adopt. I met many couples who have adopted children, met some children who were adopted and are now almost adults and I read up a bit on adoption – the process and experience."

She further throws light on the adoption process that she is following. She said, "I also spoke to some officials at CARA who were very helpful and helped me understand the process. Finally after all this research, I spoke to my parents, who eventually agreed and are now fully supportive of my decision. I completed all the formalities and I am now a PAP on CARA. I know the waiting period is long- often as long as 3 years but I cannot wait to be a parent to a child by adoption."