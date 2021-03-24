SVF announces new slate of films for 2021

SVF Entertainment', which has been instrumental in changing the shape of Bengali



cinema for the last 25 years, has proudly announced an enormous trope of upcoming film titles in its 2021 slate.

Roping in some of the biggest names of the industry for its upcoming vast content libraries like Srijit Mukherji, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev, Sandip Ray, Anirban Bhattacharya, Dhrubo Banerjee, Birsa Dasgupta, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Madhumita, Anirban Chakrabarti, Ishaa Saha and more, SVF promises to bring forth an array of choices and the best to the movie-loving audiences of Bengal.

Starring powerhouse actors Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Madhumita, 'Tangra Blues' is the first Bengali musical drama that will highlight the musical culture of Kolkata slums. Directed by national award-winning filmmaker, Supriyo Sen, 'Tangra Blues' is scheduled to release on April 15.

From 'Baishe Srabon' to 'Dwitiyo Purush', SVF has offered some promising gripping thrillers to the audience.

Birsa Dasgupta's 'Psycho' is another fascinating thriller that comes from the house of SVF which pledges to be one of the most promising thrillers of 2021. With Anirban Bhattacharya in the lead role, the film is a gripping edge-of-the-seat revenge thriller with shocking twists and unforeseen events. It is releasing on May 21.

'Golondaaj' is a historical drama feature showcasing the journey of the father of Indian Football, Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, who made an immense contribution to Indian football and went on to set up many football clubs in Kolkata. Dev, Dhrubo Banerjee and SVF join hands to bring the magnum opus of the year! Scheduled to release on August 13, 'Golondaaj' is the first-ever historical fiction that gives an introduction of Indian Football and the person who took the initiative of kicking it forward.

Srijit Mukherji is back with the third instalment of his ever-loving 'Kakababu' film series, this time in the jungles of Africa! Based on 'Jongoler Moddhey Ek Hotel' by Sunil Gangopadhyay, 'Kakababur Protyaborton' is a wildlife adventure story of Kakababu and Santu with Prosenjit Chatterjee and Aryann Bhowmick in the lead role. Slated to release on October 8, 'Kakababu' promises the audience to take on a trip exploring Africa.

One of the highly-anticipated projects of SVF, Sandip Ray directorial 'Shanku aar Feluda' will bring Satyajit Ray's two most iconic creations - Feluda and Shanku - in the same film. Marked to be released on December 24, this film is a tribute to the renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray on his 100th birth anniversary.

From sports drama to crime thriller to musical drama, SVF's 2021 film line-up does not miss out on

the chance to bring distinct stories for our diverse audiences with variant tastes.

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of 'SVF Entertainment' which aims to roar even higher in many coming years with pride and honour while always thinking of the future of entertainment. From offering critically acclaimed films to launching a very own web platform, SVF's 25 years journey has had enough contributions in shaping the core entertainment landscape of Bengal!