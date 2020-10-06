Sushmita's daughter to mark her debut

According to the latest reports, actor-model Sushmita Sen's daughter Renée Sen is all set to mark her Bollywood debut. The report stated that Renee, who turned 21-year-old, just recently, started shooting for her upcoming film titled 'Suttabaazi'.

As per the reports, the new film is set in the lockdown period. The movie focuses on the relationship of a mother and daughter who are at odds with another in a conservative household. Reportedly, the makers of the film promised that 'Suttabaazi' will be exploring the theme of women empowerment. In the film, Renée Sen plays the role of the rebellious daughter, while Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra play her parents.

Meanwhile, as the film is directed by Kabeer Khurana, the filmmaker shared some pictures of Renée from the shooting sets. Sharing the picture, the director wrote, " 'Suttabaazi' is coming soon! We introduce Renée Sen with Rahul Vohra ('Swades' and 'Made in Heaven') and Komal Chhabria ('Padmaavat' and 'Mardaani 2')."

Kabeer marks his feature film debut with 'Suttabaazi'.

As per the report, the film is likely to release on the OTT platform.