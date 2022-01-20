Sushmita Sen scores global recognition for her role in 'Aarya 2'

Ram Madhvani helmed 'Aarya 2' started streaming on 'Disney+ Hotstar' a few weeks back. Sushmita Sen returned in the titular role and the action drama has won rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Power-packed performances from an ensemble star-cast along with Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat and Kapil Sharma's ace direction made the second season of 'Aarya' truly spectacular.



While Sushmita has been basking in the glory with appreciation pouring in from all corners of the world, the talented actor has scored global recognition by winning the 'International Association of Working Women Award' for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series presented by 'DC South Asian Film Festival 2021'.

An ecstatic Sushmita said, "I am overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation being showered on 'Aarya 2'. The entire team has worked strenuously to put together a work of art that would be loved by everyone. It is euphoric to win

the 'International Association of Working Women Award'. I would like to thank the organisers of the 'DC South Asian Film Festival' for bestowing this honour on me and the entire team. This is surreal!"