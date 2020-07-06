Sushant's last film is a tragic love story

Sushant Singh Rajput is back on screen one last time as the trailer of 'Dil Bechara' trailer got released on July 6. The official remake of Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort's 'The Fault in Our Stars', 'Dil Bechara' stars late actor Sushant and debutante Sanjana Sanghi as two youngsters battling cancer with a stoic aplomb.

After meeting in a support group, the two fall for one another while bonding over music and movies. They then go on an adventure as they want to meet the author of a book that is especially dear to her, which talks about a girl who feels exactly as she does about cancer and what it's done to her life.

'Dil Bechara' will be released on 'Disney+ Hotstar' on July 24. The streaming platform has made the film available for free as a tribute to Sushant who died on June 14. This is the last film of the actor who has given memorable performances in 'M S Dhoni' biopic and 'Chhichhore'.

It is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault in Our Stars' by John Green and will also see Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

Directed by Josh Boone, 'The Fault in Our Stars' is a 2014 American romantic drama starring Shailene and Ansel with Laura Dern, Sam Trammell, Nat Wolff

and Willem Dafoe. Woodley played Hazel Grace Lancaster, a 16-year-old cancer patient, who had cancer since she was a child. She meets Augustus who had lost a leg to the disease.