Sushant's last co-star records statement

Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in his final film 'Dil Bechara' was questioned by the police in connection with his suicide. She arrived at the Bandra police station to record her statement. A video of her reaching the police station recently surfaced online.

The Mumbai Police had earlier recorded the statement of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who had been a friend of Sushant's since his 'Kai Po Che' days and is making his directorial debut with 'Dil Bechara'.

In addition, Sushant's family members, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and managerial staff had also been questioned. Recently, 'Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma also recorded her statement.

On the day of his death, Sanjana reminisced about her experience of shooting for 'Dil Bechara' with him, choking up in the video.

A week later, she wrote another emotional 'Instagram' post: "Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they are being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding. Of moments that now will forever remain memories, of laughs together that were but will never again be, of questions that will remain unanswered and of disbelief that only keeps growing."

'Dil Bechara', Sanjana's debut film as a leading lady and Sushant's last, is gearing up for a

digital release

next month. The film will be out on July 24.