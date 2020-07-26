Sushant's film 'Dil Bechara' breaks record

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans came in full support of the late actor as his last film 'Dil Bechara' premiered on 'Disney+ Hotstar' on July 24. Within minutes of the release, the film's 'IMDb' rating climbed to 10. It has also gained the first position on IMDb's 'Top rated Indian movies' list, leaving behind Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan's 2003 Tamil film 'Anbe Sivam'. Moreover, the film registered the biggest ever opening for 'Disney+ Hotstar'. Shortly after its release, the movie became one of the top trends on 'Twitter'. Also for a brief time, the film boasted a perfect 10/10 score on 'IMDb'. The rating has since fallen to 9.6, with over 50000 votes. The film has received positive reviews for Sushant's performance and its strong emotional resonance.



"A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made 'Dil Bechara' the biggest movie opening. Ever," the streaming service account had tweeted after the movie's release.

The film is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama 'The Fault in Our Stars', based on John Green's bestselling novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. 'Dil Bechara' marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sanjana Sanghi, who has previously done brief roles in films such as 'Rockstar' and 'Hindi Medium', plays the female lead in the movie.

The movie revolves around two characters, Kizie and Manny. While Kizie has thyroid cancer, Manny has osteosarcoma. The journey that they take together as they help each evolve and embrace life's imperfections is the driving force of the narrative.

Sushant, navigating the depth of his character, shines with a stellar performance that is sensitive, intense, lively and vulnerable. It is with a heavy heart that one watches him effortlessly get under the skin of his character and exude a natural charm. The fine actor adds to his legacy of commendable work in a short span of time. Sanjana gives an assured and confident performance. The chemistry between the lead pair is refreshing to watch in the beautifully shot sequences in Paris.