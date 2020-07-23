Sushant's fans continue to seek justice

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are making sure that they leave no stone unturned as they continue to demand justice for the late actor who died by suicide on 14 June, 2020. Since the 34-year-old actor's demise, there has been a certain kind of unrest in Bollywood as the case continues to be under the investigation of the Mumbai Police.

Many fans from different parts of the world like Qatar, USA, Malaysia and India came together to take part in a digital protest. Carried out under the hashtag 'Candle4SSR', the protest saw fans and netizens light a candle in memory of Sushant.

Along with that, many fans also demanded for a CBI enquiry. Ankita Lokhande, Mukesh Chhabra, Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and even politician Subramanian Swamy lit a candle to pay tribute to the actor. As of the morning of July 23, '#Candle4SSR' had already raked in over 1 million tweets. Right from kids to senior citizens, fans flooded 'Twitter' and remembered the actor.

Comments on the social media platform could be seen like "Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. Raise your voice and keep asking for justice till we get it,"; "Thank you so much Subramaniam sir. We are one team as we are fighting against crime. We are with you until we get justice,"; "No one can replace you Sushant. No one can forget you. Always remember in prayers,"; "May we get justice for you. May you get justice. I know you are communicating through the minds of millions of people. Keep shining star,"; "There have been so many cover ups. It is time for real justice, not reel," and "I will keep contributing to '#Justice4Sushant' till the matter is undertaken by CBI for the sake of a fair trial. I support you from USA."