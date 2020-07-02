Sushant's family launches an app called 'Nepometer'

The conversation around nepotism in Bollywood got reignited after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, members of his family launched an app called 'Nepometer'.

As the name suggests, 'Nepometer' is designed to tell how many family members versus independent artistes are supporting a film. For example, the people behind the app measured Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' on the 'Nepometer' scale and found its rating to be 98%. They wrote in a social media post that the film was rated on the basis of five categories – producer, lead artistes, supporting artistes, director and writer. In this case, four out five categories were occupied by people who belong to film families.

In one of the early posts on the 'Nepometer' account on 'Instagram', the family of Sushant Singh Rajput said that they hope the truth will come out. The post also talked about exposing the dark side of Bollywood and how independent artistes are abused and exploited in the Hindi film industry.

"It is time to take some concrete action on this front as well. I'm afraid that this momentum and outrage might fade away in a few weeks. We all signed up for 'change.org' petitions with great unity and it shows that we are looking for this Bollywood nepotism to change," the post read.

"The goal of this app is to provide people a percentage meter of how nepotistic

or independent upcoming movies are and will send them a notification to watch

more independent movies.

If the 'Nepometer' is high, then it is time to boycott Bollywood nepotism," read the post.