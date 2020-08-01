Sushant Singh death case: ED files money laundering case against Rhea, her family

New Delhi/Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty faces more trouble as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a money laundering case against her and her family based on a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant Singh Rajput's father has accused them of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide.



Chakraborty (28), meanwhile, broke her silence over the FIR filed against her to say 'Satyamev Jayate' (truth shall prevail), and that she had immense faith in god and the judiciary. She said this in a brief video statement released through her lawyers.

The 34-year-old actor, who was dating Chakraborty, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

The ED had called for the Bihar police's First Information Report (FIR) registered on Tuesday and after studying it, the probe agency decided to slap charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

They said an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed against the accused named in the FIR that includes Chakraborty, her family and six others.

Chakraborty and some others are expected to be called for questioning soon, officials said.

The ED is understood to have taken up the case after it analysed the contents of the FIR filed based on the complaint by Rajput's father and gathered some independent information about the dead actor's income, bank accounts and companies.

More such details and another FIR filed by the Mumbai Police to probe Rajput's death will be part of the ED's probe, according to the officials.

Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh (74), who resides in Patna, has also alleged that the actress was aided by her family members, including parents since they all were looking to purloin the assets of his son worth crores of rupees and started interfering in all aspects of his life.

The father also said he wanted a police investigation to ascertain where the Rs 15 crore deposited in a bank account held by Rajput was transferred.

Officials said the ED will probe allegations of mishandling and purported diversion of Rajput's money and operation of his bank accounts.

The agency will probe if anyone used Rajput's income and his companies for money laundering and creating illegal assets, they said. The ED also has the powers to attach the properties of the accused under the PMLA.

with agency inputs