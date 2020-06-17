'Sushant lost seven films in six months after Chhichhore'

Sanjay Nirupam qualified director Shekhar Kapur's oblique tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput being "let down" by the film fraternity by alleging that Rajput signed seven films after the success of his 2019 film 'Chhichhore', only to lose all seven in a matter of six months. He did not specify which films these were.

The actor was found dead at home and police said he died by suicide. His death sparked severe criticism of the film industry, many of whom declared themselves shattered. Very few of those who posted actually attended the actor's funeral on June 15 and not a single A-lister was among them.

Sanjay Nirupam was at the funeral, as were actors Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor who gave Sushant Singh Rajput his break in Bollywood.

In his tweet, written in Hindi, Sanjay Nirupam wrote that the cruelty of the film industry operates on another level and that it killed a talented artiste like Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly struggled with alienation and isolation over the last few months," tweeted the politician.

Nirupam's words bolster those of director Shekhar Kapur, who was to cast Rajput in the delayed project 'Paani'. In a cryptic tweet posted after the actor's death, Kapur referred to "people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder."

Condemnation for the film industry has also come from actor Vivek Oberoi who, after attending the funeral, called for Bollywood to "curse less and care more."

Actor Nikhil Dwivedi and director Abhinav Sinha also called out their colleagues, as did actor Ranvir Shorey who posted a thread on how power is wielded by the "gatekeepers of Bollywood."

Public anger has started focusing itself on filmmaker Karan Johar, producer of Sushant's last release, 'Drive'.