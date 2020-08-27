'Sushant knew some dirty secrets about Bollywood'

Actor Kangana Ranaut said that Sushant Singh Rajput was killed as he knew 'some dirty secrets' about Bollywood. She added, in a tweet, that she is willing to work with the 'Narcotics Control Bureau' (NCB), but would do so only after getting protection from the central government.

In a recent tweet, the 'Manikarnika' star said: "I am more than willing to help NCB, but I need protection from the centre government. I have not only risked my career but also my life. It is quite evident that Sushant knew some dirty secrets and that is why he has been killed."

The late actor's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti supported Kangana in her request. Taking to 'Twitter' and re-tweeting Kangana's tweet about how the hashtag 'Kangana Ranaut ko suraksha do' was trending in India, Shweta wrote: "Requesting Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to look into providing security for Kangana, so that she can help with the investigation of Narcotics Bureau."

After the drugs angle emerged recently in the 'Kai Po Che' star's death case, Kangana took to 'Twitter' to talk about the drugs scene in Bollywood parties.

"I was still a minor. My mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops. When I became successful and got entry into the most famous film parties, I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world of drugs, debauchery and mafia," she had tweeted.

She mentioned how cocaine is the most popular drug used in Bollywood parties. She continued, "Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine. It is used in almost all house parties. It is very expensive, but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty, then it is given free. MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times it gets passed on to you without your knowledge.