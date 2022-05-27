Susan Sarandon, Fat Joe join Fox's animated comedy 'The Movers'
Los Angeles: Actor Susan Sarandon and rapper Fat Joe are set to lead the voice cast of the animated comedy series "The Movers" being developed at Fox.
According to Variety, the show is based on an original idea by Sarandon, her son Jack Henry Robbins, and Danielle Uhlarik.
Robbins and Uhlarik are writing the script and will serve as co-creators and executive producers along with Sarandon.
The Movers is described as a half-hour workplace comedy that explores New York City through the dysfunctional employees of the 78th-ranked moving company in Manhattan.
Fat Joe will also executive produce. Fox's Bento Box Entertainment will produce.
Sarandon is also working with Fox on the country music drama Monarch.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Over 27 cr unorganised labourers, migrant workers registered on...27 May 2022 9:41 AM GMT
Maha: Sambhaji Chhatrapati pulls out of RS poll race; blames Uddhav...27 May 2022 9:38 AM GMT
PM Modi to mark 8th anniversary of his govt with roadshow in Shimla on ...27 May 2022 9:35 AM GMT
Accused of molesting granddaughter, roadways union leader shoots self...27 May 2022 9:28 AM GMT
Drugs-on-cruise case: NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan27 May 2022 8:40 AM GMT