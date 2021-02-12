Surrendering to the supreme power

India's 'Sanatan Dharma' or eternal religion's root concept is 'to surrender'. Not any idol but the creator of this 'Sansara' or universe is the 'Param Brahma', the supreme power. It was his wish that our Universe was created and it is still his wish that every day, the monarch of the sky rises and sets. His wish brings days and nights. Surrender we must to the 'Supreme Brahma'.



Our land has witnessed the birth of many great sages since even before the Upanishads were scripted. Humanity has ever since surrendered themselves to the sages considering the latter a part of the Supreme Power. Even today, we feel blissful and relieved to surrender ourselves before the Param Brahma.

Jesus Christ, Gautam Buddha, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Mohammad, Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Maa Sarada, Swami Vivekananda and many more to mention are none but an incarnation of the Supreme who came to humankind to soothe the pain of commoners like us. They have guided us through the sorrow of our lives.

For the last so many months, we have been bravely fighting the pandemic. Humankind has been haunted by death rallies. Fear, anxiety, hopelessness and anguish have all threatened us every moment. Amidst so much negativity, Maharaj Swami Nityasatyananda ji (Nibedita house, Darjeeling Ramkrishna Mission) has penned a marvellous poem 'Surrender You Must'. To surrender is the ultimate.

This poem has inspired the artistic soul of Santanu Roychowdhury. It is His mercy that led the artist to transform the poem into a melodious piece. With Maharaj ji's divine blessings, the entire arrangement for the song 'Surrender You Must' was accomplished a few days ago and the same is available on 'YouTube.