Sunny on being tagged as 'Vicky Kaushal's brother'

Mumbai: He is Vicky Kaushal's brother to the whole world as of now, but budding actor Sunny Kaushal, with several projects lined up, hopes that tag will go away once people see his acting skills. Sunny will be seen in the upcoming film Bhangra Paa Le and the web series 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye', both scheduled to release in January.

"That is my standard introduction, as they (media) say, 'this is Sunny Kaushal, brother of Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal!' What they say is factually correct but I am saying that with time the tag shall pass and I shall make my own space here. It is a little irritating when people repeatedly say so, but I understand where they are coming from. I keep getting asked if Vicky is giving me tips to choose the right scripts. The answer is 'no'. We are brothers and we have so many other things to talk about, really," Sunny said.

He added: "It is important to respect every actor's journey instead of comparing them. That's the reason why, when media asks me those questions, I wonder why. But I know the tag will go away when it has to."

He is also shooting for two other films, Hurdang and Shiddat.