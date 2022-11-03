Sunny Leone was 'self-conscious' while working with SRK

Sunny Leone recently revealed that she was rather 'self-conscious' while working with Shah Rukh Khan on the song 'Laila Main Laila' from their 2017 film 'Raees'. Showering him with praise, she said that he is a 'chivalrous superstar'.

In an interview with a famed radio channel, Sunny Leone talked about her memories of working with SRK.

"There was a part of the song where he has to hold me up and I had no idea that it would happen and all I kept thinking was, 'Why did I stuff myself'. You feel so self-conscious about everything because I've never worked with him before, though he's so nice and made me feel so comfortable. Still, the only thing that was going through my mind was that I don't want to let these people down. I want to do my best and God knows what will happen if I get a chance to work with him next. I kept telling myself, 'Have yourself together, don't mess this up!' Make every step count by giving myself those pep talks, that was definitely needed," she shared.

During a rapid-fire round, she was asked to pick who between Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has the best sense of humour, to which she replied, "This one is hard to answer because I've spent more time with one than the others. So, for this answer, I would say, Salman Khan. I've spent more time with Salman than with Aamir and Shah Rukh. Though the others are very nice."

Sunny appeared as a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 5', which was hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. She was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Ginna' and has also finished shooting the next season of 'Splitsvilla'.