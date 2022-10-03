Sunny Leone on non-fiction shows - 'You have to be yourself'

As Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has kicked off the new season of the youth-based reality show 'Splitsvilla', she recently talked about why it is the most exciting genre to pull off. According to her, non-fiction is always difficult to shoot and perform as one has to be themselves and 'that's the most challenging and most fun thing to do'.

With the new season in Goa, Sunny Leone told a leading media house that this is the toughest genre to shoot. Apart from the show, the actor is soon going to star opposite Vishnu Manchu in the upcoming pan-India film 'Ginna'.

From shooting a multilingual film to doing an action-packed web series, the actor has done it all in 2022. But what turned out to be the most thrilling for her is 'Splitsvilla'.

"Moreover, every year, the attempt is to do something unexpected and keep the conversations fresh. The whole team endeavours to retain the snazziness of the show and blend it with genuine emotions. Non-fiction is always difficult to shoot and perform. You have to be yourself and sometimes that's the most challenging and most fun thing to do," the actor added.