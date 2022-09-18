Sunny Deol speaks on film reviews affecting box office collections

Sunny Deol, who has been busy with the promotion of 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist', was recently asked if critic reviews affected him and whether these reviews had any kind of impact on the prospects of a film and its box office numbers.

Sunny Deol spoke about how critics have the right to say good or bad things about films and actors.

"I think they are doing their job. Whatever they have to do - like we are acting - they have the right to say good-bad about us. Like I said earlier on, when we come into this field, we get very touchy and emotional and get angry about it and slowly you understand not to take that seriously," the actor told a leading entertainment news portal.

While speaking on whether movie reviews by critics had any kind of an impact on the box office collections of a film, Sunny said, "I don't think it's that much of a thing because I feel a cine goer is not looking at the review. He sees the trailer and wants to go to the cinema hall and come out for that intoxication and that's why a viewer watches a film and not why somebody else says and it can be gauged from the trailer. That's the beauty of cinema."